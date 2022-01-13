NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report says two police officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Utah should be put on probation.
Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip and traveled through Utah last August.
That's where a witness told police he saw the couple involved in a domestic dispute.
Police body camera video showed Petito say she struck her fiancé first. The officers eventually agreed not to charge her.
An independent investigative report says the officers neglected their duty by failing to press charges.
Petito was later found strangled. In October, Laundrie was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.