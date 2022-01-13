TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Changes are in store for several newspapers in New Jersey.
Starting in March, Gannett-owned newspapers, including the Bergen Record, Daily Journal and Daily Record will only print six days a week, skipping Saturday editions.
A Gannett spokesperson issued a statement, saying in part, “This decision better aligns our resources to maintain strong local reporting across our nationwide network.”
They went on to say they appreciate subscribers’ loyalty and they are “committed to delivering a quality product.”