NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Broadway producer is discussing the decision to close an acclaimed new musical.
“Girl from the North Country” features the songs of Bob Dylan and is set in Depression-era Minnesota.READ MORE: 2 Broadway Shows Announce Temporary Closure Plans As Attendance Drops Across Industry
Unlike many other Broadway shows, “Girl from the North Country” has not had to cancel any performances since reopening in October, but box office revenue is down.
“It’s very sad news, and at the moment, there are just not the audiences on Broadway for our show,” producer Tristan Baker said. “Running a show on Broadway is a challenge in the best of circumstances. It’s a very tough thing to do anyway.”READ MORE: Broadway To Require Masks And Proof Of Vaccination Through April
There are plans to reopen the musical at another theater sometime in the spring.
The show’s final performance at the Belasco Theatre is Jan. 23.MORE NEWS: Young Stars Atticus Ware And Avery Sell Reflect On Starting Broadway Careers Young, Navigating Pandemic Challenges
The play “To Kill A Mockingbird” has announced plans to move into the Belasco in June.