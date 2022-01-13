NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A playwright is making history with three shows taking the stage in one night in New York City.

Playwright Lynn Nottage is breaking barriers. The Pulitzer Prize winner has not one, not two, but three shows performing in New York City in one night.

“This is an incredible moment,” she told CBS2’s Cory James.

Thanks for the love folx, it has been quite the journey and I so appreciate the support. — Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) January 13, 2022

Nottage says it’s something no other Black woman in the industry has done.

“It’s been a very, very long, difficult, fraught journey to get to this place. It wasn’t always a place that I felt welcomed,” she said.

But that space is changing, and the Brooklyn native is taking over.

Her Broadway play “Clyde’s” is running through Sunday at the Hayes Theater, she wrote the book for “MJ The Musical,” which is in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre, and now she’s adding her opera, “Intimate Apparel,” to the list of performances people can see in the Big Apple.

This latest show, which opened Thursday night at Lincoln Center Theater, is extra special because COVID ended it back in 2020 before it ever took the stage for an audience.

“The first time we all walked onto the set of ‘Intimate Apparel’ was actually quite emotional, and I think that we were taken by surprise by just how much we missed being together, how much we missed being in a theater and engaging with audiences,” Nottage said.

It was an overwhelming feeling wrapped around what some would call outstanding success.

The 57-year-old artist credits this latest accomplishment to her mentors and family.

“I remember telling my mother years ago that I was going to quit my job and make a go of it as an artist, and she said, ‘OK.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean OK?’ And she was like, ‘OK,’ and I wrote my resignation letter and the rest is history,” Nottage said.

And now Nottage is making history.