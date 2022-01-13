NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent carjacking left an officer injured in Midtown on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, the alleged carjacker pulled out what they believe is a taser.

Authorities say it all started just before 4:30 p.m. Video shows the chaotic moments after a driver, attempting to take off in a stolen SUV, drives the wrong way before ramming into two vehicles near 57th and Broadway.

“He, vrooooom, hit me in my car,” Ignacio Rousseiux told CBS2’s Cory James.

Rousseiux says he was waiting for a light to turn green when the frightening situation unfolded. He described seeing an officer trying to get the suspect to stop.

“The police coming, ‘Put your hands up, put your hands up.’ The bad guy goes inside the Audi car,” Ignacio Rousseiux said. “The guy turn around the car, he hit me, the car hit me, the other car hit me, he hit the car over there.”

Two vehicles were hit, leaving people stunned.

“Shocking. Shocking. In Midtown? A carjacking?” Harlem resident Kent Wooldridge said.

Police say only one officer suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

A detailed description of the suspect has not been released, but we’re told that person took off running in the Columbus Circle subway station.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 12