TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill protecting abortion rights Thursday.
The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act codifies the right to abortion and expands contraception coverage under private insurance and Medicaid.
This comes as the governor anticipates possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling during a Supreme Court hearing later this year.
"Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey's position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy will remain clear and unchanged," Murphy said. "The cost of reproductive health services is no longer a barrier for those who need them."
The bill leaves out a requirement for insurance coverage of abortion.