Today: Partly sunny with light winds and highs in the mid 40s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain far east. Lows in the 30s with some 20s N&W.
Friday: Leftover chance of rain far east. Otherwise, blustery and a little colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Heads up:
-Another arctic blast over the weekend. The core of the cold will be in place Friday night through Sunday morning. During this period, temperatures will be running 10-20° below normal with single digit and sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures should start to recover later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.
-Watching a system Sunday night into Monday morning that has the potential to bring snow, rain and wind to our area. The consensus at this time is snow (potentially changing to rain) N&W with mainly rain in the city and across our southeast suburbs. As always, this forecast is NOT set in stone… updates to come.