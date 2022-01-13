CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New police body camera video shows an officer trying to stop a suspected carjacker who was reportedly armed with a Taser.

The man drove off in a black Audi on West 55th Street and Broadway, going in the wrong direction, before plowing into at least two parked cars Wednesday in Manhattan.

The stolen vehicle was eventually crashed into a pole near Columbus Circle. The suspect headed into the subway and got away.

A detailed description of the suspect police are looking for has not been released, but a picture of the man was included with the bodycam video.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

