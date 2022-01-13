NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden is deploying thousands of military personnel to help struggling hospitals in six different states.

Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University Hospital in Newark are both on the list.

The president got an update from the federal teams sent to the communities hit hardest by COVID.

“When you need something done, call in the military,” Biden said.

He said he will send personnel to overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

“Military doctors, nurses and medics helping staff the hospitals that are in short supply,” he said. “This is on top of the more than 14,000 National Guard members that are activated in 49 states.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The military team deployed to University Hospital in Newark will consist of 23 service members to assist the staff for at least 30 days.

Hospital administrators tell CBS2 they need the help.

“We don’t know exactly what the breakdown is yet between nurses and other types of staff who are going to help us, but it almost doesn’t matter, because we’re frankly struggling in almost every category, every unit of the hospital,” said President and CEO Shereef Elnahal.

