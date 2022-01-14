NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Following the deadly Bronx fire, a group of local officials are expected to propose new federal regulations Friday.
The regulations will address what are considered the root causes of the fire: Space heaters, self-closing doors and compliance with fire codes.
Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres will then introduce the package to Congress.
Funeral services will be held Sunday for 15 of the 17 victims who died in the blaze. Two others have already been laid to rest.
