HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old Connecticut student is in grave condition after overdosing on fentanyl while at school.
The scary scene happened Thursday at Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford.
Police believe a seventh grader brought the drugs to class and then went to a gym, where they were found unconscious after ingesting the fentanyl.
Officials urge parents to talk to their children.
“Make sure they know how serious and how dangerous any unknown substance can be and any drug can be,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.
“I’m shocked about what’s going on. I just don’t understand how fentanyl reaches the school,” parent Derrick Reynolds said.
Two other students who were exposed to fentanyl were taken to a local hospital and released.
Police say 40 bags of the opioid were found at the school.