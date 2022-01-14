NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a person of interest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem.
Thursday night, community leaders gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the fast food restaurant.
Bayron Nieves was shot and killed on the job there during a robbery early Sunday morning.
“Kristal was the future. She had potential and promise. She’s exactly what we want our young people, doing the right thing. And yet, she was still the victim of gun violence,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.
Surveillance video captured the armed, masked suspect.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.