NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a violent carjacking Wednesday in Midtown.
Police body camera footage shows officers trying to stop the suspect, be he kept going.
The suspect smashed into parked cars, as he drove the wrong way up Broadway. He then crashed into a pole near 57th Street and then ditched the car.
The man was last seen at the Columbus Circle subway station.
One officer suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.