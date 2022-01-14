NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem.
It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue.
Investigators say a 40-year-old Mount Vernon resident was stabbed in the neck after a dispute. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are searching for at least two suspects who ran from the scene and into a car.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.