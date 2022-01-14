Today: Decreasing clouds and becoming windy… gusts of 30-40+ mph. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s… 20s by late this afternoon.
Tonight: Windy and frigid. Lows in the teens and single digits with sub-zero wind chills.
Tomorrow: Breezy and bitterly cold. Highs in the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits.
Sunday: Not as windy, but still cold. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.
Heads up:
-Watching a system late Sunday into Monday morning that will likely bring snow, rain and strong winds to our area. The consensus at this time is snow (potentially changing to rain) N&W; a brief period of snow then rain in and around the city; and mainly rain across our southeast suburbs. Several inches of snowfall are expected N&W with potentially significant snowfall (6+") for our distant northwest suburbs. Rainfall amounts are averaging 1-1.5+". Additional concerns include coastal/inland flooding and high winds.
As always, this forecast is NOT set in stone… updates to come.