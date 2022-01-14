By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! We’re waking up to relatively mild temps for mid-January. Sure it’s cold, but it’s nowhere near what’s on the way in less than 24 hours! Temps are in the mid 30s around the city and upper 20s to the north and west.

Today will be a transition day of sorts. First, a powerful storm is pulling off to the northeast well offshore. We’ll pick up some gusty winds through the day, although temps won’t crash just yet. We’ll be around 40 degrees midday.

Into the afternoon and especially evening, temps start dropping as an arctic front nears. By the time we wake up Saturday morning, actual temps are in the single digits and teens. Wind chills? Yikes… below zero for everyone!

Saturday itself is dry, but very cold. Temps will struggle to get into the low 20s feeling like the single digits all day. Sunday is closer to 30, and the daytime hours are fine. Sunday night into Monday is our next winter storm and as of now, it looks like a mixed bag of snow changing to rain. Stay tuned for more details over the next couple of days!

For now… get ready for another arctic blast!