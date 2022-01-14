NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing uncertainty in New York City, where COVID remains a top concern.

Mayor Eric Adams is now entertaining remote options for kids in public schools.

Meanwhile, a protest march Friday in Manhattan will call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide tenant protections, with the state’s eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday. Organizers are pushing for new laws to be passed for greater protection, and for the moratorium to be extended through June.

“COVID has hit New Yorkers hard. People worrying over and over again where they’re going to sleep,” Adams said Thursday.

In a last-ditch effort to prevent what he calls a possible housing crisis, the mayor turned to the Biden administration for help. With tens of thousands of New Yorkers worried they will be out on the street, he begged the Treasury Department to send immediate additional federal aid for New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“New York State has only received $27 million out of the $1.1 billion the Treasury Department has set aside for further assistance. That is insulting,” Adams said. “New York City has the highest rents in the nation. One third of renters here spend 50% of their income on rent.”

His demands were echoed in a letter sent by Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the governors of California and Illinois — states that represent a quarter of the nation’s population and 30% of the nation’s low-income renter households.

The governors argued federal funds were allocated improperly, “based on a grantees total population, instead of a grantees share of low-income renters, the target population for the program.”

“You will see more and more property owners either being forced to sell to bottom feeders or not paying their real estate taxes,” said Joseph Strasburg, of the Rent Stabilization Association.

Landlords say if the feds don’t honor this request, it will also hurt small property owners.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t have the resources coming in, we will actually see a different kind of tsunami, and that is the inability of small property owners to pay their real estate taxes and keep their mortgage obligations,” Strasburg said.

This comes as Adams is also entertaining the idea of having some kids go back to remote learning. He said he’s considering the option for city public schools due to low attendance, with many parents fearing COVID.

On Thursday, attendance numbers were at 77%, with one school as low as 44% — meaning roughly a quarter million students could be missing school.

The schools chancellor feels online is better than nothing at all for kids who aren’t coming in.

“My goal is to create something that would take us at the very least to the end of the school year, not for two weeks or something,” School Chancellor David Banks said. “Because this is not an easy thing to roll out a remote option. There are a lot of pieces to it.”

The mayor said his administration is working with the United Federation of Teachers to finalize a plan.

