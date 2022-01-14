BREAKING NEWSThree-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse Housing Chemicals In Passaic
By CBSNewYork Team
New Jersey, Passaic, warehouse fire

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a building housing chemicals in Passaic on Friday night.

Smoke and flames are visible to drivers on Route 21, which is closed in all directions at Exit 12/Dayton Street.

The three-story warehouse on nearby Passaic Street caught fire around 8:30 p.m.

Mayor Hector Lora on Facebook told all residents to stay away from the area and those who live in the area to close their windows.

According to the mayor, multiple buildings were involved.

