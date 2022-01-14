PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a building housing chemicals in Passaic on Friday night.
Smoke and flames are visible to drivers on Route 21, which is closed in all directions at Exit 12/Dayton Street.
The three-story warehouse on nearby Passaic Street caught fire around 8:30 p.m.
Large fire at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is asking nearby residence to keep their windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mLVrSjdwql
— Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022
Mayor Hector Lora on Facebook told all residents to stay away from the area and those who live in the area to close their windows.
According to the mayor, multiple buildings were involved.
According to the mayor, multiple buildings were involved.

CBS2 has a crew heading to the scene.
