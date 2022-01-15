NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents who qualify for food assistance will start seeing some extra cash in their accounts as of Saturday.
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.READ MORE: Saturday Is Deadline For Connecticut Residents To Enroll In Affordable Care Act
Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.READ MORE: Officials Say 11-Alarm Fire At Chemical Warehouse In Passaic Contained; Warn Nearby Residents To Keep Windows Closed
Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.MORE NEWS: 'Miracle On The Hudson' Remembered On 13th Anniversary
Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began on Wednesday.