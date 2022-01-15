Developing StoryMassive Fire At Chemical Warehouse In Passaic Contained; Nearby Residents Asked To Keep Windows Closed
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miracle On The Hudson, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday marks 13 years since the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Back on Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was flying a U.S. Airways jet that suffered damage after hitting a flock of birds.

It happened moments after Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia Airport.

Sullenberger did what seemed to be impossible, and managed to safely land the plane in the Hudson River.

One hundred and fifty five people were evacuated from the plane, and rescued by boat.

CBSNewYork Team