By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! Bundle up, it’s downright frigid out there! Temps are in the single digits and teens, feeling sub-zero for all.

Today is fine with mostly to partly sunny skies, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold!

For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7-8 p.m. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a mainly rain event after a brief thump of snow to start. To the north and west, a bit more snow… but still, rain takes over eventually. It’s Sussex Co. up into Orange and Sullivan/Ulster that will see the most snow, potentially up to 6 inches or more. For the city? A quick coating to an inch before going over to rain.

Winds will also be an issue gusting 45-55+ mph at times early Monday morning. Things can still change, so be sure to check back for the latest through the weekend. Stay warm!