LATEST DETAILSSuspect Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shoving Woman In Front Of Subway In Times Square
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Al-Qaida, Hostage Situation, Local TV, New York City, NYPD, synagogue, Texas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from the Texas synagogue where a suspect was holding four people Saturday.

FBI crisis negotiators are talking to the suspect, who, earlier Saturday, interrupted a service, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui.

READ MORE: Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery

Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue.

READ MORE: Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze At Passaic Warehouse 24 Hours Later

This incident has a connection to New York.

The NYPD confirmed to CBS2 that a New York City rabbi was contacted by the rabbi held hostage in Texas.

They discussed the imprisonment of the woman convicted in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida.

MORE NEWS: 40-Year-Old Michelle Alyssa Go Killed After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Square; 'Absolutely Senseless Act Of Violence'

Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.

CBSNewYork Team