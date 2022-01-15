NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from the Texas synagogue where a suspect was holding four people Saturday.
FBI crisis negotiators are talking to the suspect, who, earlier Saturday, interrupted a service, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui.
Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue.
This incident has a connection to New York.
The NYPD confirmed to CBS2 that a New York City rabbi was contacted by the rabbi held hostage in Texas.
They discussed the imprisonment of the woman convicted in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida.
Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.