NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming train.
Police say it happened on R train platform at the Times Square station at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a man shoved the woman into the tracks as a southbound R train was entering the station. She was fatally struck.
Police say they have a suspect in custody.