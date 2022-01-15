Developing StoryMassive Fire At Chemical Warehouse In Passaic Contained; Nearby Residents Asked To Keep Windows Closed
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming train.

Police say it happened on R train platform at the Times Square station at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man shoved the woman into the tracks as a southbound R train was entering the station. She was fatally struck.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

