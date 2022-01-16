NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York state continues to drop, along with the state’s positivity rate.
The number of hospitalizations declined for the fourth straight day, dropping from 12,169 on Friday to 11,713 on Saturday.
There were 154 new deaths reported Saturday, down from 187 the previous day.
The state's positivity rate is 12.9%, down from 14.62% on Friday.
There were 51,264 new positive cases reported Saturday, a slight uptick from the 47,870 new cases reported Friday.
"We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you're not feeling well."
The governor said Friday that the state was “turning the corner” on the latest COVID surge as cases fell to about 49,000 after reaching over 90,000 the previous week.