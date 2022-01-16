NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York is prepared for the storm that’s headed our way Sunday night.

“It’s all about being prepared, and I want to assure New Yorkers that this team and thousands of people across the state are prepared for the anticipated weather events,” she said.

The storm is expected to start moving in from south to north around 7 p.m. Sunday.

New York City and Long Island will mostly see rain, but areas north and west could see 1 to 3 inches of snow fall per hour, for totals of more than a foot.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour may bring minor to moderate coastal flooding to Long Island.

Hochul said the state is deploying resources to different areas, but the situation is “somewhat unpredictable.”

“Prepare for the worst. Have enough food, have enough batteries in your flashlights. Be prepared for what could be happening this event, or other snow events, as we’re just in the early months of winter,” she said.

Officials urged New Yorkers to finish their holiday travel before the wintry mix begins.

“Please get out early if you have to do anything on the roadways. Otherwise, we encourage you to stay off the roadways starting this evening,” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Please be safe and be careful.”

The MTA issued a tractor-trailer ban on bridges overnight.

