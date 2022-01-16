NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about Saturday’s hostage situation at a Texas synagogue and the ties to a rabbi in New York City.

Saturday morning as Sabbath services were underway at the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas, outside of Dallas, prayers were interrupted by a gunman who took four people hostage, including the rabbi.

“It was like, oh my God, it’s, it’s happening again. You know, uh, uh, being there on the ground personally for Jersey City and for Monsey … It’s just another tremendous act of hate towards the Jewish community,” said Evan Bernstein, CEO of Community Security Service.

After 11 hours, the FBI stormed the synagogue and freed those being held, while the suspect, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, died.

During the standoff, the agency says he wanted to see the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving prison time in Texas for shooting at U.S. soldiers and FBI agents.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, New York City’s Central Synagogue confirms on Saturday during the standoff, Akram called their rabbi, Angela Buchdahl, twice.

The rabbi declined to do an interview, but an email to the congregation stated she had no prior connection to the gunman. It also said she immediately contacted law enforcement and followed their directions.

There were extra police outside Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue on Sunday.

A short distance away, at Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side, people of all faiths gathered for a special prayer service.

Rabbi Joshua Davidson knows Buchdahl and has met the rabbi in Texas.

“I’m greatly relieved, although that relief is mixed with anxiety that our houses of worship aren’t the safe places we would hope them to be,” he said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, condemned the actions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to public safety in New York.