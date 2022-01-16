By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will certainly be the “calm before” as the saying goes. We started off with another frigid morning and temps will climb through the 20s this afternoon and into the 30s this evening. Clouds will be on the increase later on, but we stay dry through sunset.

After 5pm or so, precip begins to arrive to the south and makes its way into the city around 7pm. Not much has changed with the forecast, with the brunt of the storm overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a mainly rain event after a brief thump of snow to start. To the north and west, a bit more snow… but still, rain takes over fairly quickly. It’s Sullivan/Ulster that will see the most snow, potentially up to 6″ or more. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued there, with a Winter Weather Advisory for NW NJ into parts of NY.

For the city? A quick coating or so before going over to rain. Temps will be rising overnight, so remember that much of any snow gets washed away unless you’re well N&W. Expect heavy rain during the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Winds will also be cranking, gusting 45-55+ mph at times. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight into Monday for all of our coastal counties, including the city. A High Wind Warning is up for the Twin Forks where the best chance of seeing 60 mph gusts out there.

We’ll have to keep an eye on a moderate coastal flooding potential during Monday’s high tides thanks to that onshore wind pounding the shores. Expect some beach erosion as well. The storm quickly pulls away by late morning, leaving some lingering rain/snow showers and breaks of sunshine for the MLK holiday.