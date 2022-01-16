By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! It's another frigid start to your Sunday with temps in the single digits and low teens. A bright start this morning will lead to increasing clouds through the afternoon. The daylight hours are still dry with any precip holding off until after sunset.
Attention then turns to our storm, which will bring a rough 12-15 hours of weather. Precip starts moving into our southern areas after 5 p.m., arriving into the city around 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it's a mainly rain event after a brief thump of snow to start. To the north and west, a bit more snow… but still, rain takes over fairly quickly. It's Sussex Co. up into western Orange and Sullivan/Ulster that will see the most snow, potentially up to 6 inches or more. For the city? A quick coating or so before going over to rain.
Remember, much of any snow gets washed away unless you're well N&W. Expect heavy rain during the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Winds will also be cranking, gusting 45-55+ mph at times. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight into Monday for all of our coastal counties, including the city. The storm quickly pulls away by late morning, leaving some lingering rain/snow showers and breaks of sunshine for the MLK holiday.
Stay warm out there and get ready for a messy Sunday night.