By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a person seen on video shooting a speed camera earlier this month in Queens.

It happened on a snow covered street around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 at 86th Street and 158th Avenue in Howard Beach.

Surveillance video shows the suspect ride up on e-bike, look around, then pull out a gun and fire multiple shots at the camera.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

