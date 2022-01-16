NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike will be the dividing line for Sunday night’s storm in New Jersey.

Murphy said “things are going to be wet, windy and messy,” in places north and west of the highway.

Areas east and south are expected to see mostly rain, along with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour.

“In the southern part of the state and along the Shore, our major concern is going to be with the wind, which could bring down trees and power lines,” the governor said.

The shift from snow to freezing rain will make for poor driving conditions.

“If, like the governor said, you’re north and west of the Turnpike, you will most likely see some snow and wintry mix. We ask you to drive with tremendous caution,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “But even if you are south and east of the Turnpike line, with all the water that is predicted to come down, we ask everybody to maintain posted speeds, to drive carefully and keep appropriate distances.”

Murphy has not declared a state of emergency, but urged people to use caution.

“This storm… will not go in the record books for accumulation of snow. God willing, it won’t go in the record books for other reasons,” he said. “But it is a pretty lethal mix of a lot of stuff, depending on where you are. They’ll look like snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rains, potential high tides, high winds up and down the state.”

