NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy at the Brooklyn Academy of Music‘s annual tribute.
It's billed as New York's largest public celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The free event features music and dance performances, as well as speeches by civic leaders and activists.
Hochul says King’s work is not finished.
"And that is what brings us today. Not just to read his words but to… think about his life and the incredible contributions that he made. Because he said that every single one of us must ask ourselves daily, 'What are we doing for others?'" Hochul said.
New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also appeared at the event.