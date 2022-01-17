NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. King’s birthday is Jan. 15 but is celebrated every third Monday in January.

CBSN New York: Seton Hall Students Carry On Dr. King’s Principles In Leadership Program

There are events across our area today honoring the civil rights icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Brooklyn Academy of Music is putting on a performance of music, dance and an invigorating call to action for its 36th annual tribute to King.

In East Harlem, Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network will be at the House of Justice, along with other elected officials and local leaders.

PHOTOS: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

The Harlem Gospel Choir will also perform at Sony Hall.

Food Bank for New York City is cooking and delivering 1,500 meals to New Yorkers in need, including 500 for the survivors of the Bronx high-rise fire.

New York City’s Test and Trace Corps is also partnering with more than 30 houses of worship and community groups for a COVID testing and vaccination day of action.

On Long Island, children will celebrate King’s life with a reflection and painting session at Long Island Children’s Museum.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy are taking part in a food drive at the Greater Falls Youth Center in Paterson.