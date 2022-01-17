NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Community Kitchen and Food Pantry in Harlem is kicking it into high gear on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service. They’re preparing and delivering nearly two times the number of meals they do daily.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, with some paprika chicken, pasta, mushrooms, butternut squash, and a nice side of fresh pineapples, the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry is in full swing preparing 1,500 meals on MLK Day of Service.

“Big day today,” Mishkin said.

“Yes it is. We’re very excited about this day,” said head chef Sheri Jefferson.

“It’s very, very important that we can get food into the hands of people that need it most,” said Kat Reynolds.

Reynolds says her company Barilla supplied the pasta meal and some extra hands in the kitchen. They also recruited volunteers from another organization they support in the area called Harlem Grown. It’s an urban farm that provides programming and education for local children.

“Martin Luther King was about service and giving back. He, you know, he really believed in his community. And for me as an African American woman, it’s especially important that I participate and I give back,” said chef Tamarra Thomas of Harlem Grown.

Jefferson helps to feed those in need Monday through Friday.

“Our food is prepared with love,” Jefferson said.

The team will be hand delivering meals today to senior centers, family shelters and community schools in Harlem. A truck will drive more meals out to the Bronx.

“There’s so much gratitude from our partners,” said Sultana Ocasio, director of The Community Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Dr. King asked the question, “What are you doing for others?” These volunteers are working towards a city free of hunger. Not just today, but every day.

Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.