HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s words still resonate.

A new generation hears the message and they’re taking action.

They say the want to heal the racial divide.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, children of today are absorbing life lessons of an icon. King trailblazed through Long Island 60 years ago. Young Junior ROTC volunteers in Hempstead say they are continuing his mission.

“It’s still memorable to this day. He told his mother he is going to change this world upside down,” 17-year-old Jeffrey Garcia said.

“The whirlwinds of revolt,” said King, “will shake our nation’s foundation until the bright day of justice emerges.”

“Martin Luther King was an activist who brought happiness to everyone,” said 6-year-old Owen Bessicks.

Schoolchildren were studying the march on Washington to end racial division.

“I am going to try to help the world by not treating others by their skin,” said 7-year-old Ellie Chun.

At the Long Island Children’s Museum, the focus for families on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was empowering the young to dream big, tear down walls, and build bridges.

“We are commemorating a very special man who wanted to change the world, all Americans to have rights, freedom to vote, and there would be no segregation,” said 8-year-old Preston John.

King wrote “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” How much we still have to do, and how little we can afford to be divided.

“Being kind – just a little act – makes the world a better place,” said 8-year-old Zara Lakahani.

Our children are teaching us that through the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the American dream – dim for so many – deserves to be bright and fair for all.