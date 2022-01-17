SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On this national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for civil rights, a core part is to remember his life and how it was dedicated to service.

Dr. King, other civil rights leaders and their generation laid a foundation with blood, sweat and tears to affect change — not only for Black people but also for the poor in our society.

His principles are now carried on by students at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. The the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Program has trained young scholars since 1970.

CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke with one young scholar and the program director.

Akaysha Palmer was raised in the Bronx and is now a senior at Seton Hall. Rev. Dr. Forrest Pritchett is the director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Program and a senior advisor for diversity, equity and inclusion at the university.

