By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

If you’re out early this morning, things will still be rough. If you’re able to sleep in, you’re in better shape.

Heavy rain continues to move through, gradually lifting off to the north by sunrise. Places like Sullivan and Ulster counties continue to deal with a wintry mix. That’s also where the highest snow totals will be observed. The strong winds will gradually die down as the system pulls away. Just be prepared for a rough go before 7 a.m. or so.

We’re also expecting moderate coastal flooding during high tides, so be prepared for that if you live in vulnerable areas. By mid-morning, things are improving. After an early morning temp in the 40s, we fall back into the 30s through the afternoon. Some wrap around snow showers are possible, along with some breaks of sun as well.

Tuesday we’re back into the 30s with some brighter skies.