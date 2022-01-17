YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An officer is being treated after an incident involving a suspect in Yonkers.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Main Street between Hawthorne and Riverdale Avenues.
Police say they were responding to reports of a man waving a gun, and shots were fired. It's not clear who fired the shots.
The suspect was struck in the leg, and taken to an area hospital.
Police think the suspect may have called 911 himself to report a man waving a gun.
An officer is being treated for a concussion.