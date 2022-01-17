NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two suspects who robbed a Brooklyn cell phone store.
It happened at around 4 a.m. last Wednesday at 18th Street and Kings Highway.
Police say two men used a ladder to break into a second floor window of the building. Once inside, they broke through a wall to enter the cell phone shop.
Police did not reveal the total value of what was stolen, only saying they got away with "multiple cellphones."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.