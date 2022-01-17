Today: We’ll see some wrap-around snow/rain showers the remainder of the day. We’ll also have to keep an eye along the coast through midday as we’re expecting widespread minor/moderate flooding and even locally major flooding (Riverhead). Outside of all that, it will be windy (gusts to 40+ mph) and turning colder with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s and 20s.
READ MORE: Wet And Windy Conditions Prompt Coastal Flood Warning On Long Island
Tonight: Chance of snow showers this evening, otherwise, cold and windy with refreezing expected. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
READ MORE: Strong Winds Could Lead To Power Outages As Storm Continues Across New Jersey
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
MORE NEWS: Events Across NYC Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wednesday: Some extra clouds and not quite as cold. Highs in the 40s.