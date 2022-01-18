NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late actress Betty White is trending online for a cause that was very near and dear to her heart.

The Betty White Challenge encourages people to donate to animal shelters in her name.

America’s favorite senior citizen was to have a magical day Monday — her 100th birthday.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to 100, like we were all hoping for that big party, but love Betty White,” said Trisha Dean, a Betty White fan from Dix Hills.

The beloved star’s death spurred what is becoming a national movement.

“When we first heard about the Betty White Challenge, we were right there. We thought this is great,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

#BettyWhiteChallenge is exploding in popularity. It encourages everyone to donate $5 to any local or national animal shelter, rescue or agency in Betty White’s name through Jan. 17, her birthday.

“The Betty White Challenge is an inspiration for all of us to take care of animals,” Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund Smyth said, accompanied by his rescue dog, Louie.

Huntington Town Comptroller Peggy Karayianakis leads Huntington’s Give A Dog A Dream where donations target, she says, “extra medical care, finding a home, training.”

Eve Lewis, of Melville, was inspired by Betty White to adopt.

“I am skittish about getting a pet, but when I saw how devoted she was, I will be getting one for my husband,” she said.

It’s the right birthday party for Betty White, since it was the passionate cause of her life. She wanted all animals to be healthy, happy and loved.

From us all, thank you, Betty White.