By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents who qualify for food assistance started seeing extra cash in their accounts Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.

Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.

Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.

Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began last Wednesday.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 15

