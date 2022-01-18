HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials are reminding parents about available mental health services for children after a 13-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose at school.
The student was found unconscious inside the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford on Thursday. He died over the weekend.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Lamont says the community must rally to teach children about the dangers.
“We’ve got to do a much better job with our kids, every day reaching out, telling them why, this is a game of Russian Roulette and you always lose in a game of Russian Roulette. Do not touch this stuff,” Lamont said.
Two other students who were also exposed to fentanyl were treated and released from a hospital.
Police found 40 bags of fentanyl at the school.