NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in Times Square to remember Michelle Go, the woman killed in Saturday’s subway shoving incident.
The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side and worked in the financial industry. She was also an avid volunteer who helped at-risk families.READ MORE: Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says He Will Not Run For Governor
“It’s a tragic loss of life of someone who was giving back to the New York City community,” said Dayna Cassidy, president of the New York Junior League where Go volunteered for the last 10 years.READ MORE: New York City Students Return To School With Remote Learning Option
Police said 61-year-old Martial Simon pushed Go in front of a train Saturday morning.
“Just seconds, the train passed, the impact, and she went right in front of it, and then you saw her disappear from the tracks,” witness Maria Coste-Weber told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon in an exclusive interview.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Set To Be Sworn In For 2nd Term
Simon was charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting arraignment.