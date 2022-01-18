BREAKING NEWSNYPD Officer, Suspect Both Shot In The Bronx
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is restoring several subway lines that were temporarily suspended due to a crew shortage during the surge of Omicron cases in the city.

Service on the B, Z and J lines will resume Wednesday, along with the Rockaway Park A trains and the 6 and 7 express trains.

The W line remains suspended.

The MTA says no stations lost subway service as a result of the suspensions.

CBSNewYork Team