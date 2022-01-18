NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is restoring several subway lines that were temporarily suspended due to a crew shortage during the surge of Omicron cases in the city.
Service on the B, Z and J lines will resume Wednesday, along with the Rockaway Park A trains and the 6 and 7 express trains.
We’re happy that so many of our train crews have been able to return to work. Like the rest of New York, we’re still feeling the effects of the COVID surge, so you may wait longer for your train. We’ll keep running as much service as we can. pic.twitter.com/uDoZU1XujE
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 18, 2022
The W line remains suspended.
The MTA says no stations lost subway service as a result of the suspensions.