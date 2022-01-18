NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders are bracing for an avalanche of evictions after the state’s moratorium expired over the weekend.
Outside Kings County Civil Court in Brooklyn, housing advocates handed out pamphlets informing tenants of their options.
There are currently around 200,000 pending cases in the city, and there's fear that number could rise.
“If you haven’t received a certified letter from housing court or from the marshals, you’re not evicted. You are allowed to stay in your home. You should not leave,” said Nicholas Vargas, with Brooklyn Eviction Defense.
"At the end of the day, we look at economic numbers here. Most people have returned back to work. Job openings are there," said Vito Signorile, with the Rent Stabilization Association.
Legal experts say as long as tenants are eligible and have applied for the emergency rental assistance program, they can’t be evicted.