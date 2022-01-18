NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are some positive trends in New York’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the number of positive COVID cases statewide dropped 75% in two weeks.
State health officials said there were 22,312 new cases Monday, the positivity rate is at 12.48% and the number of hospitalizations is also going down, now under 12,000.
"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon so we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future," Hochul said Tuesday.
In that budget proposal, Hochul announced she wants $2 billion for pandemic recovery initiatives.