NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her $216 billion budget proposal on Tuesday, and it features an ambitious agenda.

“We have the means to immediately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity for the future with a historic level of funding that is both socially responsible and fiscally prudent,” Hochul said in a statement. “As I said in my State of the State speech: It’s time for a better, fairer, and more inclusive version of the American Dream. I’m calling it the ‘New York Dream.’ We will make that New York Dream real — and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker.”

In her first budget, Hochul said her administration plans to make historic investments in education, infrastructure, and rebuilding the health care industry. She also plans to tackle affordable housing and climate change initiatives.

“Governor Hochul set the stage for recovery from the pandemic with a most promising executive budget that includes support for workers and small businesses, new programs in education and child care, and infrastructure investments that range from fixing pot holes to leading the country in development of wind energy,” said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

