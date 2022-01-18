Today: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and still cold, but not quite as windy. Temps will fall into the 20s.READ MORE: Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says He Will Not Run For Governor
Tomorrow: Some extra clouds, breezy and milder. Highs in the 40s.READ MORE: New York City Students Return To School With Remote Learning Option
Wednesday night into Thursday AM: A little rain develops late Thursday night and likely changes to snow towards daybreak on Thursday with some snow easing through the area the remainder of the morning. A light accumulation is looking more likely at this point.
MORE NEWS: Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Michelle Go, Woman Pushed In Front Of Train At Times Square Subway Station
Heads up:
– Very cold on Friday
– Coastal storm possible late Friday night into Saturday