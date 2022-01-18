NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday.
Hundreds of restaurants are offering special pre-fix menus for both lunch and dinner.READ MORE: Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says He Will Not Run For Governor
The promotion starts Tuesday and runs until February 13.READ MORE: New York City Students Return To School With Remote Learning Option
Options include a two-course lunch or a three-course dinner. Prices will be set at $29, $39, or $59.
Many of the deals are Monday through Friday only, and reservations are recommended.MORE NEWS: Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Michelle Go, Woman Pushed In Front Of Train At Times Square Subway Station
CLICK HERE for a list of participating restaurants and more