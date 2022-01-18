CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday.

Hundreds of restaurants are offering special pre-fix menus for both lunch and dinner.

The promotion starts Tuesday and runs until February 13.

Options include a two-course lunch or a three-course dinner. Prices will be set at $29, $39, or $59.

Many of the deals are Monday through Friday only, and reservations are recommended.

CLICK HERE for a list of participating restaurants and more

