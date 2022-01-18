NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the holiday weekend over, classes resume Tuesday at New York City schools, which have been experiencing high absentee rates.

The Department of Education is implementing a new policy amid pressure to bring back remote learning. The city is working with the teachers union to develop what the mayor calls a temporary remote option.

“Schools are not closing. I’m very clear on that,” Mayor Eric Adams said last week. “We are not closing our schools.”

As students head back to school after the long weekend, there’s a new DOE attendance policy. A revised remote option is back.

Students who don’t show up to the classroom, even if they are not sick or in quarantine, will not be marked absent, as long as they meet with their teachers online and get class materials over the computer.

Adams continues to insist the classroom is the safest place for children to be during the pandemic. He said while there is a 15% increase in the possibility of being exposed at home, “the number was, if they were in school, 1%.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, school officials are trying to figure out exactly why kids are staying home.

The latest average attendance rate from Friday was 75%, with some schools, like P.S. 5 in Upper Manhattan, at nearly 63%, and P.S. 173 at almost 59%.

A spokesperson for the school district said it’s figuring out a way to make it simpler for families.

“Focused on working with our labor partners, students and families regarding how we can be the most flexible in providing an education to every student,” the spokesperson said.

Education experts tell CBS2 it’s an option that may have to be more than temporary.

Despite news that Omicron may have already peaked here, White House health officials acknowledge the fight is far from over. The number of COVID cases has soared beyond 800,000 a day nationally.

“We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days. The next few weeks will be tough,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The mayor and schools chancellor are expected to discuss the back to school plan during a 9 a.m. press conference.